Man arrested, accused of firing shot at IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested a man over the weekend after they say he fired a shot at officers.

The incident started just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Brickenwood Lane on the city’s south side. The 911 caller told police there was a disturbance between two men going on, and one of the men was in a wheelchair.

When the first officer arrived on scene, “a shot was fired and believed to be fired at an officer,” IMPD said in a release. Once more officers arrived, one grabbed a less-lethal launcher and they formed an arrest team. They confronted Jason Craft, who was in a wheelchair. Police say Craft dropped the gun in his lap and an officer was able to secure it.

Craft was taken to the hospital for evaluation before going into the Marion County Jail. A booking photo of Craft has not been released.

“Our officers showed incredible restraint during this incident,” IMPD said. “They utilized their training to end this dangerous situation peacefully while maintaining officer and public safety.”

There have been several incidents lately where local police officers have had shots fired at them or guns raised at them.