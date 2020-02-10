× Police searching for missing Indianapolis man with autism

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 25-year-old man with autism.

Erick Tolson was last seen on Friday, Jan. 10. Police did not say where he was last seen or what he was last known to be wearing.

Tolson is described as 5’8″ tall, 165 pounds with hazel eyes.

Police say Tolson has autism and is “said to have the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, but is also said to be high-functioning.”

Tolson has been reported missing on two occasions in the past, and both times was found in the downtown area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.