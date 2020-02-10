Rain eases by afternoon; we’re watching midweek winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Areas of rain to start our Monday morning, roads are slick but at least not icy! The high for the day occurred around 2am this morning at 42°. Scattered showers will be ending around 1pm this afternoon, as drier, cooler air pushes in from the west. Some peeks of sun may be possible to end our afternoon, while temperatures recover into the upper 30s.

Tonight, some clearing and damp conditions could create patchy fog in the overnight and will need to be monitored for Tuesday morning's rush hour. Otherwise, a dry day ahead on Tuesday with highs reaching the lower 40's.

By midweek, another winter storm will form and take aim across the Ohio Valley. It is still more than 48 hours out and a lot to decipher over the next day! Like always, temperatures will be key in what type or types of precipitation will fall in downtown. Early observations indicate a wintry mix to rain for Indianapolis with some messy travel! Healthier snow totals possible across our northern counties, as the colder air holds for a longer duration. Look for more updates tonight with Brian!