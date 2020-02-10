× Fever’s Tamika Catchings to be inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Fever general manager Tamika Catchings will be inducted into the 2020 class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame class was revealed Monday night during the UConn vs South Carolina game. The induction ceremony is June 13 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Catchings partially dedicated her Hall of Fame selection to Pat Summitt, who coached Catchings at the University of Tennessee. Summitt coached the Volunteers from 1974 to 2012. She passed away in 2016, five years after she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“I am grateful and honored to be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame,” Catchings said. “I share this with all inductees, but especially my college coach, mentor and friend, Pat Summitt. She believed in me before I believed in myself, which provided opportunities beyond imagination. Her influence in my life continues to inspire me to use my voice and my platform to impact future generations.”

Catchings played 15 seasons with the Fever, was named the 2011 WNBA MVP and led the Fever to the 2012 WNBA Championship, earning Finals MVP honors. Catchings was named to the All-WNBA team 12 times during her career. She has also won four Olympic gold medals, representing Team USA from 2002 to 2016.

Catchings is also a nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. The finalists for the 2020 class will be unveiled this weekend in Chicago. Inductees will be revealed at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in April in Atlanta.