Living Well’s Kim Galeaz shares romantic recipes for Valentine’s Day dinner

Still not sure what to make for your stay-at-home Valentine’s Day meal? Dietitian Kim Galeaz suggests romantic, elegant, and easy recipes filled with foods for a healthy heart, like steak and potatoes, scallops with spicy red wine pasta, French kiss cocktails, and dessert.

Smoky Romesco Sauce for Steak

1 jar (16 ounce) roasted red bell peppers, liquid drained

1 can (14.5 ounce) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

½ cup toasted whole wheat bread crumbs

2/3 cup toasted, salted whole almonds

1 ¼ to 1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika*

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat leaf Italian parsley

1 to 1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar*

¼ teaspoon salt*

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper*

4 to 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil*

In a food processor bowl, combine drained roasted red peppers, diced tomatoes, garlic, bread crumbs, almonds, smoked paprika, crushed red pepper, parsley, vinegar, salt and pepper. Process until mostly smooth. Slowly add in 4 tablespoons olive oil, processing until smooth. Taste and add slightly more smoked paprika, vinegar, salt, pepper and olive oil if desired. Serve immediately with steak, poultry, seafood, pork or use as a sandwich filling. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

*Taste before adding additional spices, seasonings, vinegar and olive oil. Makes about 3 cups sauce.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD

Spicy Red Wine Spaghetti

1 bottle full-bodied red wine, such as Cabernet, Syrah, Merlot or Zinfandel

4 cups water

1 pound spaghetti, preferably bronze cut (such as Kroger Private Selection)

2 – 3 tablespoons Private Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/3 to ½ cup finely chopped shallots

4 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 teaspoon Kroger crushed red pepper (add a little more if you really like spicy foods)

2 -3 tablespoons Kroger salted butter

Salt and pepper to taste (about 1/8 teaspoon each)

1 cup grated Private Selection parmesan cheese (freshly grated yourself from an 8 oz. wedge)

½ cup finely chopped Italian flat-leaf parsley

Additional grated Parmesan cheese for serving garnish

Measure out ¼ cup red wine and set aside. In a large stock pot or Dutch oven, combine the water and remainder of the red wine. Bring to a boil. Add spaghetti once boiling and cook until al dente, about 6 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently. Before draining cooked spaghetti, take out ¼ cup of the cooking liquid and set aside. In a large skillet (at least 14 inches) over medium heat, add oil. Once oil is hot, add shallots, garlic and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, about 2 -3 minutes. Add the reserved cooking liquid and reserved ¼ cup red wine. Simmer, then add cooked spaghetti and toss well to coat all strands. Add butter, stirring until it completely melts. Add salt, pepper, grated parmesan and chopped parsley. Stir lightly to blend. Serve immediately, topping with additional grated Parmesan or other Italian cheese. Makes about 4 to 6 servings, depending on serving size.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Kim’s French Kiss Cocktail

3 oz. (6 tablespoons) strawberry vodka

1 ½ oz. (3 tablespoons) Chambord (raspberry liqueur)

1 ½ oz. (3 tablespoons) passionfruit juice (such as Welch’s refrigerated carton)

1 ½ oz. (3 tablespoons) 100% cranberry juice

Ice cubes or crushed ice

3 oz. (6 tablespoons) dry sparkling wine (such as Brut)

Fresh strawberries and raspberries for garnish

In a cocktail shakes, add strawberry vodka, Chambord and both juices. Add ice, cover and shake well. Pour into two cocktail glasses. Divide sparkling wine between glasses, garnish and enjoy immediately.

Makes 2 cocktails.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD