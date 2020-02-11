New scope of practice gives Indiana EMTs more lifesaving skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Changes are coming to what EMTs are allowed to do in an emergency, and some people say these changes could save lives.

“I would say that these interventions they've chosen will likely save lives in the state of Indiana,” said IEMS Medical Director Mark Liao.

Indiana issued changes to the Scope of Practice, including the following for EMT's:

CPAP : The EMT and AEMT levels will now include CPAP ventilatory assistance. There will

be an Acadis course developed and available for all EMTs and AEMTs as an educational

offering. In order to authorize performance of this skill/procedure, the provider organization

and medical director must approve in written protocol and then provide skills training and

credentialing.

: The EMT and AEMT levels will now include CPAP ventilatory assistance. There will be an Acadis course developed and available for all EMTs and AEMTs as an educational offering. In order to authorize performance of this skill/procedure, the provider organization and medical director must approve in written protocol and then provide skills training and credentialing. End tidal CO2 / Waveform Capnography : The EMT and AEMT levels will now include end

tidal CO2 monitoring and interpretation. There will be an Acadis course developed and

available for all EMTs and AEMTs as an educational offering. In order to authorize

performance of this skill/procedure, the provider organization and medical director must

approve in written protocol and then provide skills training and credentialing.

: The EMT and AEMT levels will now include end tidal CO2 monitoring and interpretation. There will be an Acadis course developed and available for all EMTs and AEMTs as an educational offering. In order to authorize performance of this skill/procedure, the provider organization and medical director must approve in written protocol and then provide skills training and credentialing. Nebulized bronchodilators : The EMT level will now include nebulized bronchodilators, beta

agonists and anticholinergics (albuterol, atrovent). There will be an Acadis course developed

and available for all EMTs as an educational offering. In order to authorize performance of

this skill/procedure, the provider organization and medical director must approve in written

protocol and then provide skills training and credentialing.

: The EMT level will now include nebulized bronchodilators, beta agonists and anticholinergics (albuterol, atrovent). There will be an Acadis course developed and available for all EMTs as an educational offering. In order to authorize performance of this skill/procedure, the provider organization and medical director must approve in written protocol and then provide skills training and credentialing. OTC Pain Medication: The EMT and AEMT levels will now include OTC pain management.

In order to authorize performance of this skill/procedure, the provider organization and

medical director must approve in written protocol and then provide skills training and

credentialing.

"It's a lot of responsibility and a big change for EMTs," Liao said. "We’re giving them a lot more tools to save lives."

The new scope of practice is set to begin on March 1, but EMS providers have already started training.

Liao believes one of the more important changes is the CPAP, something that up until now only paramedics could use. Liao believes letting EMT’s use this tool will save lives.

“If you use it on a dozen patients you'll actually save one of their lives because you will prevent them to go on a ventilator," Liao said, "We think the sooner this gets done it will make a big difference."

Liao says the change will be most felt in rural communities where hospitals are further away. The national shortage of paramedics could also be a reason this change is important.

“I think if EMTs first learn it, they'll actually be surprised how easy it is and will wonder why they didn’t have it sooner,” Liao said.

With more skills, EMTs will now be able to help more patients and in some cases, save more lives.

On Tuesday, IEMS is welcoming in 23 new paramedics and EMTs.