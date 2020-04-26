Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crimetracker
Politics
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Marketplace
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Class of 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Star’s Weather School
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Restaurant Futures
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Holcomb holds daily briefing on coronavirus pandemic
Headlines
Gov. Holcomb, state leaders give update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Indiana reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Video
BBB warns of increase in stimulus check, census-related fraud
Video
Mayor Hogsett extends Marion County stay-at-home order to May 15, no worship exemption
Video
Trump says coronavirus task force not dismantling, just refocusing
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Strategic Wealth - Stimulus plan payment problems
Video
Indiana reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Darius Leonard on training at home
Video
Top Stories
Indianapolis police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Greenwood cancels Freedom Festival, more due to COVID-19 concerns
Increasing sunshine today; temperatures remain below average
Video
Original Farmers’ Market in downtown Indianapolis opens with new safety precautions
Video
Nashville city leaders seek safety protocols for tourists after rush of Brown County visitors
Video
Star’s Weather School for May 6: Making a weather word game
Video
SWAT team raids Texas bar for reopening, hosting protest
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ after treatment for gallbladder condition
Huntington Learning Center shares tips on preventing ‘COVID-19 Slide’
Video
More Top Stories
Morning News
Operation Seniors Bring the Love
Video
Get active while sitting in your work chair
Video
Angela Answers: Search for Type 1 Diabetes cure and vaccine
Video
New IRS guidance surrounding PPP loans angers small business owners
Video
Sponsor a meal to feed a family in need
Video
More Morning News News
National & World
SWAT team raids Texas bar for reopening, hosting protest
Video
Researcher ‘on the verge of making very significant’ coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide
Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ after treatment for gallbladder condition
Barr urges Trump administration to back off call to fully strike down Obamacare
Wendy’s says some menu items may be unavailable; analyst estimates 1 in 5 locations out of beef
More National & World News
Sports
Colts’ Darius Leonard still chasing his potential
Home in South Carolina, Darius Leonard awaits return to Colts
Video
Pacers’ McMillan wants players to be ready to return
Colts believe o-line, running game will bring out best in Philip Rivers
Pacers Gaming opens 2020 season on national TV
More Sports News
What's Trending
Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman announces engagement 10 months after wife’s death
Another flyover set for Indiana this week to recognize those on front lines against pandemic
John Cena surprises Florida boy battling life-threatening illness
Video
30-pound piece of moon up for sale
Labs are still America’s favorite dog, but corgis are gaining on them
More What's Trending News
Podcasts
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss coronavirus crisis, this week’s top stories
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 73 ‘Colts Draft Recap’
Full Steam Ahead Episode 51 – Resources for military families facing deployment
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 72 ‘Post Draft Interviews’
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss economic, electoral impact of COVID-19 crisis
Video
More Podcasts News
Weather
Increasing sunshine today; temperatures remain below average
Video
Coolest May 5 in over 40 years; sunshine to return, chill will ease
Video
Gray skies for your Tuesday as showers stick around
Video
More like March than May; coolest Cinco de Mayo in over 40 years
Video
Sunshine and best of the week! Rain returns tonight
Video
More Weather News
Most Popular
Gov. Holcomb, state leaders give update on COVID-19 pandemic response
Mayor Hogsett extends Marion County stay-at-home order to May 15, no worship exemption
Video
Indiana reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Video
Researcher ‘on the verge of making very significant’ coronavirus findings killed in apparent murder-suicide
Indianapolis police searching for missing 14-year-old girl