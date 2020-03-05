Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crimetracker
Politics
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
National & World
Washington DC Bureau
Strategic Wealth
Community Hero
Health
FOX59 Links
Hoosier Lottery
Pack the Pantries
Coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Watches and Warnings
Closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closings
Register your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Where’s Sherman?
Your Town Friday
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Be Our Guest
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Podcasts
Indy Justice
Colts Blue Zone
IN Focus
Full Steam Ahead
Contests
Contact Us
Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
Where IPS families can get nutritional support during COVID-19 shutdown
Video
Bloomington distillery making hand sanitizer for the community, first responders and hospitals
Video
IHSAA cancels boys state basketball tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’
Greenfield-Central Community Schools teacher tests positive for coronavirus
Indy Emergency Operations Center at Stage 1 status preparing for surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
Video
Indiana officials considering delay of May primary election
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
Tracking rain and storms, severe threat rises slightly for central Indiana
Video
Indiana small businesses can now apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million to help offset losses
Video
Indiana AG warns of coronavirus-related scams
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
More Top Stories
Morning News
Indy Rabbi shares how the congregation is adapting
Video
Questions about scheduling play dates during Coronavirus outbreak
Video
High school seniors facing big changes during coronavirus outbreak
Video
Family fun delivered straight to your doorstep
Video
No sports? No problem! Enjoy sports-themed artwork instead
Video
More Morning News News
National & World
Italy’s death toll overtakes China as coronavirus spreads
Everything you need to know about traveling and the COVID-19 pandemic
Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, gives support to Biden
Gun sellers across the US see huge sales spikes amid virus outbreak
Flame arrival faces rising tension Tokyo Olympics be delayed
More National & World News
Sports
NBA shuttering facilities as more teams face positive COVID-19 tests
Video
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Looking back: Ball State’s 1990 Sweet 16 run
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’
IHSAA cancels boys state basketball tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
More Sports News
What's Trending
Cleaning for COVID-19? Avoid these dangerous chemical combos
Video
Studios push new movies into homes as cinemas close nationwide
Video
Bonkers reveal stuns host, audience on ‘The Masked Singer’
Video
Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce
Video
Komodo dragon with no partner gives birth at Chattanooga Zoo
More What's Trending News
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 47 – Dog Aging Project
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 65 ‘Colts Free Agency Preview’
Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 46 – B1G Tournament Preview
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 64 ‘NFL Combine Takeaways’
Audio
More Podcasts News
Weather
Threat for severe weather Thursday night
Video
Tracking rain and storms, severe threat rises slightly for central Indiana
Video
Stormy end to winter; Severe weather threat increases as temperatures surge
Video
Winter ends with spring-like storms
Steady showers return today; temperatures turn mild Thursday
More Weather News
Most Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
Video
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Video
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Video
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Video
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Video