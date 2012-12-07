Ball State sends alert after man reports early morning attack

Ball State University officials sent out an alert early Friday morning after a man reported he was attacked near campus.

According to the notice sent just before 5 a.m., the victim was walking home from the Village around 3 a.m. when he was attacked by two black males at Dicks Street and Riverside Avenue.

The man reported the suspects attacked him with a sharp object, possibly a box cutter.

The victim was able to flee the area and the attacker fled on foot, according to the notice. The man was treated at an area hospital for facial injuries and was released.

University officials urge students to report suspicious activity by calling 765-285-1111.