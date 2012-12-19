Tips lead police to possible Columbus counterfeit money ring

COLUMBUS – Police may have identified the source of counterfeit money after handling dozens of reports in Columbus.

Over the past two months, area gas stations, convenience stores and restaurants have reported getting fake money. Columbus police received multiple tips leading them to Michael Orr, 56. Officers arrested him Tuesday afternoon at his home in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue. Preliminary charges include forgery and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police said they recovered counterfeit money from Orr’s house and a second home where another suspect lived.

In addition to the counterfeiting allegations, police said Orr faces a preliminary charge of dealing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. Investigators said they found part of a drug lab while searching the home.