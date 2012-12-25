Recipe: Baked Crab Rangoon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ingredients 6 oz can crabmeat, drained and flaked 4 oz Neufchatel cheese, softened 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions 1/4 cup light mayonnaise 12 won ton wrappers Directions Preheat oven to 350°. Mix crabmeat, cheese, onions and mayonnaise. Spray 12 medium muffin cups with cooking spray. Gently place one won ton wrapper in each cup, allowing edges of wrappers to extend above sides of cups. Fill evenly with crabmeat mixture. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until edges are golden brown and filling is heated through. Serve warm. Garnish with chopped green onions, if desired.

