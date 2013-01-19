Person accidentally shoots self at gun show

Saturday afternoon a man accidentally shot himself in the hand at the State Fairgrounds, after attending the Indy 1500 Gun and Knife show.

The gun show attendee, Emory L. Cozee, 54, of Indianapolis, had walked out the east entrance of the South Pavilion building and was loading his .45 caliber semi-automatic when he shot himself in the hand.

State Police say it is not a criminal investigation and that the man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No one else was hurt in the incident.