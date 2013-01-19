Person accidentally shoots self at gun show

Saturday afternoon a man accidentally shot himself in the hand at the State Fairgrounds, after attending the Indy 1500 Gun and Knife show.
The gun show attendee, Emory L. Cozee, 54, of Indianapolis, had walked out the east entrance of the South Pavilion building and was loading his .45 caliber semi-automatic when he shot himself in the hand.
State Police say it is not a criminal investigation and that the man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
No one else was hurt in the incident.
46 comments
Monkey man
Filled with nothing but redneck toting dbags. Haha. Bunch of inbred morons. Why not just pull out the confederate flags
MRTMEA
I do so hope the next home invasion is your house, bet then you'll wish you were a redneck dbag.
Monkey Kills
Why be a redneck when you can be a Monkey man.
Columbus
Actually I was there and I am a constitution loving liberal atheist. Why dont you move to Canada and support socialism.
lisa
good com monkey boy your name says it all about you go throw your shit elsewhere
michelle
Why not since ingorant people like you talk like that. We have every right to have guns. The gentleman made a error but we all are not like that.
ricky
Why didn't you come out and say, "I'm black, I'm a recast, and I hate white people"….
effinfedup
I'm sure my "redneck" tax dollars are supporting you…
soldiergirl
and when someone breaks into your rental, whip out your obama phone and call someone with a gun to come help you, then go pickup your ssi check and head to the grocery store with your ebt card and let us hardworking, Americans foot your bill.
ClanSmokeJaguar
Frak you moron. I'm Black, educated, and have gone to the gun show before.
jennifer
i am not an obama fan at ALL…but that comment was rude and unnecessary..i am sorry for people who talk like that! Besides….obvomit is half white..so sick of the racist remarks! sorry again..we dont all think this way, in fact the majority does not! dumbass hillbilly…hugs to you…
Daniel Martin
Be careful , monkeybrian biget might try to xall you a thug………………………
Ralph
Monkey man… the moniker seems fitting.
D.J.
Glad it wasn't a 64 shot automatic, he would have shot the whole show up.
Guest
Karma 🙂
Zombie Man
that is wack
Denise Spurlock
What an idiot!
Judy
Thank goodness it was his own hand and not some innocent person standing near him, another good reason not to sell guns to idiots at gun shows, at least they should have to buy them from someone who does a background check
Shooter
Ummm, it was his own carry pistol he was forced to unload at the door. Any dealer in the show that sells a pistol is required to have a 4473 filled out and does a background check. Plus a background check would not have revealed if he had any firearm training. In this case, you sound like the idiot.
Anonymous
There are background checks at gun shows, dufus. Quit listening to the lies that Barack tells you. The “gunshow loophole” hasn’t existed for decades.
Josh
Even at gun shows they are required to do background checks Judy… only person to person transfers do not require background screening.
Jeff
Who said it wasn't sold with a background check?? A statement like that is idiotic
Chaplain
More people have been shot and killed at rap concerts held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds than any gun show held there.
JJJ
Can't even go to circle center mall after dark.
annonymous
Really? are you that idiotic you dbot understand what it means to teload his gun??? HELLo!!!! he didnt buy it inside…one man does not make everyone redneck drtbags….
HIllbillyrox
Wow, according to the local rag, he was from California taking a gun course. He failed, I'd assume
Sunhorse
Good thing he was not trying to protect himself against a criminal ! Would not have had time after he shot himself.
josh
this is what causes new laws to take place, ignorant sob's who cant handle a gun, just pisses me off to no end. the obvious dont have ur finger on the trigger while reloading,2 why was that person loading his gun in the first pkace, did he feel threatened because other men had bigger guns????
jbeezy.com@gmail.com
I went to the rally at the capital no accidents just good people exercising their rights. Thanks for reporting fox, guess we know who payys your bills
george washington
He prob did it on purpose for more negative publicity. Eric Holder said they were going to brain wash everyones throuth the media.
Anonymous
3 accidents at guns shows today….smell to me…how much is the going rate to shoot yourself at a gun show these days in the name of Obama? How many were killed in cars today? Wheres the outrage for that?
Fact: “Every year, people in the United States use a gun to defend themselves against criminals an estimated 2,500,000 times – more than 6,500 people a day, or once every 13 seconds. Of these instances, 15.6% of the people using a firearm defensively stated that they “almost certainly” saved their lives by doing so.” http://www.handgundefense.com/facts.htm
ashleyrenee
the media is making too much of this… they really are focusing on negative of the guns…what about the positve????????
Kickadonkey
Compared to 38th street the gun expo Is a safe playground. The dems put a band on tactical weapons from late 90's to early 2004 and if you look that was one of the largest murders rates ever. It didn't work then why now. It's not the guns it's the people. Are we going to band all card that car over the speed limit? Grow up America we aren't Europe. We have the pair to lead the rest.
name moniker
false flag!
Republican
Ban all cars the go over the speed limit
richiey1
monkey man is IDIOT
AmericanSoldier
really bet the media will put it out as he bought the gun there and didn't know how to use it but what a moron
proud carrier
If you look at the attendance rate, the number of guns on sight and the one accedental self shooting… safest place I can name so far… but the libs think its such a fanatical and risky place… they have obviously been brainwashed by the lib media and never been themselves to know the facts…
Wendy
haha serves him right….great example of how guns are dangerous!!!
Anonymous
Huh…anti-gunner thinks it’s funny some one was hurt. Imagine that. Just one more example of the Liberal Mental Illness.
not that Dewey
This wouldn't have happened if that guy had been armed.
