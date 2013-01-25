Court of Appeals: Delagrange’s ‘panty shots’ not against law

A shocking ruling in a case that changed Indiana law, a man convicted of using a hidden camera to take pictures up young girl’s skirts at a local mall is now free.

It all comes down to interpretation of the law, and what was covered up on the video shot by David Delagrange. He captured the video, but because the girl’s genitals were covered up, his conviction doesn’t stand.

From walking in handcuffs, to walking free of child exploitation charges, Delagrange’s conviction was overturned by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

In 2010, inside the Castleton Square Mall, Delagrange put a camera on his shoe and recorded video up the skirts of several women, including four minors.

“That is pretty low I think, in my opinion yeah,” said Castleton shopper Adam Berling, “especially since they are kids and he is an adult.”

In 2011, Delagrange was convicted of four counts of attempted child exploitation. The appeals court said about the law, “it ‪does not apply to misguided individuals in search of ‘panty shots’ at the mall.”‬ The court ruled the video did not show uncovered genitals, and the intent was not to satisfy sexual desire. That was the legal loophole that allowed Delagange to wiggle out the conviction. Appeals officials stated, ‪”not all irresponsible behavior is criminal conduct that rises to the level requiring punishment through the penal code.”‬

“I think that is repulsive, honestly,” said Kaitlyn Whitham.

The decision did not sit well with Whitham. Whitham is 16, and a couple of years ago, Delagrange may have been following her around the mall.

“My heart definitely goes out to those girls,” said Whitham. “I would be scared, I would not try on clothes in dressing rooms ever again. I would be terrified.”

In the future, appeals, like this one, will be more difficult. In May 2011, a bill was signed to close the loophole that lawyers for Delagrange used to ultimately avoid child exploitation charges.

Delagrange was convicted of resisting arrest. He was sentenced to four years in prison, with three years suspended.

Related Stories: