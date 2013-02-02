Pacers drop the Heat 102-89

For the second time this season the Pacers beat the Heat by double digits. They led the number one team in the East the entire second half and cruised to a 102-89 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night.

“We had a good team win tonight. I thought we came out and executed the game plan and prepared well. Just tried to stick to some adjustments we made at halftime, then we were able to push the lead out,” said Pacers forward David West.

“We have to play great to beat them and I think both games we did play great,” said Pacers head coach Frank Vogel.

The Pacers kept the Heat well below their season average of 103 points per game, even though Lebron James added 28. As for the Pacers four starters reached double figures but it was David West who shined. He scored a game-high 30 points, one below his season-high.

“It’s always easy when David West is playing at that level. He’s been doing it all year long and it’s good that it was highlighted tonight on a national stage,” said Paul George, who posted 15 points in the win.

As expected it was a physical game and it was the Heat who had a hard time keeping their composure. Miami’s Chris Bosh, Shane Battier, Udonis Haslem and head coach Erik Spoelstra all picked up technical fouls in the contest.

“We try to get under people’s skin. Like I told everyone we have to get back to playing like we did last year, chippy and hard-nosed on the defense end,” said guard George Hill.

The only set back for the Pacers happened in the fourth quarter when George Hill left the game with a shoulder injury. He would later return in the final seconds and reitarted after the game that is wasn’t a big deal.

“I’m fine, I’m blessed to even get back out there and be able to play. So I can’t complain.”

The Pacers and Heat square off one more time in the regular season, that game set for March 10th in Miami.