Local solider laid to rest 62 years after death

His remains were found more than sixty years after he died, but now a Hoosier soldier is finally laid to rest.

With an honor guard, and a whole community there to say goodbye, dozens gathered Saturday in the western Indiana city of Brazil, for a special military burial.

Cpl. Robert Gene Archer of Brazil, Ind. was captured by the Chinese and North Koreans during the Korean War on Dec. 2, 1950. Cpl. Archer, 22 years old at the time, died while being held as a prisoner. Officials believe he died around Feb. 28, 1951.

Several days ago, officials with the Danville American Legion Post 118 ALR and the honor guard from Fort Knox, Ky. welcomed the soldier home at the Indianapolis International Airport and escorted the remains to the funeral home in Brazil.

Cpl. Archer served as a light truck driver and infantryman for the U.S. Army. He was survived by several nieces and nephews, who were in attendance at his funeral on Saturday.

“It’s just a shame that we didn’t get to meet him,” said nephew John Archer. “We’re honored that our country gave him this kind of service for what he did he deserves it any veteran deserves what our uncle got today.”

Some who came to see the procession and the burial were fellow veterans.

“Fellas that were over there and didn’t come back, they were the heroes,” said Korean War vet Bob Connors. “I just had to come down and pay my respects.. he was a brother in arms like we all were.”

“I’m glad he’s home,” said Archer’s other nephew, Jim.

“I’m sure that my dad, and my aunts and uncles are looking down,” said Jim’s brother John. “And they’re happy.”