Prosecution wants former secretary of state to begin serving sentence

Indiana’s former secretary of state could soon start serving his home detention sentence.

Charlie White has remained free following his conviction on theft and voter fraud charges. A judge had ruled he could postpone serving his year of home detention until after his appeal.

Last fall, though, White dropped his appeal and said he would seek post conviction relief. Now that his appeal has been dropped, attorney Dan Sigler said White has no right to delay his punishment.

An appeal is when someone asks a higher court to review a conviction. The goal is usually for that conviction to be overturned. Post conviction relief is when someone seeks relief from certain conviction requirements.

White’s attorney said White wasn’t given a deadline to file his petition by.

It’s not clear when the judge will rule on the prosecution’s motion.