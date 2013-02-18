Driver detained after crashing into east side apartment

Officers are investigating after a woman drove into an apartment on the city’s east side.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Autumn Trails Apartments near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.

A woman lost control over her car and ran into a tenant’s home, tearing off the front door and corner of the apartment.

The resident was home at the time but was not injured.

The driver has been detained for a legal blood draw.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.