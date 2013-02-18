Driver detained after crashing into east side apartment

Officers are investigating after a woman drove into an apartment on the city’s east side.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Autumn Trails Apartments near East 38th Street and North Franklin Road.
A woman lost control over her car and ran into a tenant’s home, tearing off the front door and corner of the apartment.
The resident was home at the time but was not injured.
The driver has been detained for a legal blood draw.
Damages are estimated at $10,000.
4 comments
John Howard
What's with all the people driving into buildings these days?
Jen
It's because they're too busy texting, drinking and driving, speeding, etc.
They have NO regard for anyone else's safety! It's all ME, ME, ME!
Steacy Cooke
Guest
The wreck happened at 6 and finally ar 9:30 they are reporting the driver was detained for a blood draw.
You know, they are wasting a lot of manpower to hold her that long before drawing the blood. Wouldn't it be less expensive to have the driver make an appointment with her doctor to have a blood test on Friday?
