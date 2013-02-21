Grigson excited about draft, free agency

For a general manager and his scouts, the experience of the NFL Scouting Combine, the long hours watching footage of players, and the decisions that take hundreds of hours to decide which players to draft can have it’s moments where it is absolutely dreadful.

And sometimes, during those moments, Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson finds the moments which makes the process a little bit clearer.

“I kind of follow this path of passion,” said Grigson.

“You know we are sitting in a meeting for an hour, and everybody is just waiting for the next coffee break, suddenly the whole room perks up when a name gets brought up. I make note of that. I actually make an intern, make a list, of buzz guys when we are in the room. You go through ten guys, nobody says a word, and all of a sudden everybody has an opinion on someone. I follow that, and if someone moves a needle in terms of talent or your first impression, that goes a long way with me anyways.”

Grigson spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday afternoon, touching on a various amount of subjects during a 20-minute press conference with the media. Grigson spoke highly on all the members of last year’s draft from Vick Ballard to T.Y. Hilton to of course Andrew Luck, sent nothing but good wishes to new Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Bruce Arians, and gave his thoughts on how Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano is now lifting weights and returning to his old form with each and passing day.

One topic he did touch on thoroughly though, is the process of replacing Dwight Freeney on the defensive end, who was notified last Friday he would not be re-signed by the team.

“It is going to be like any other position,” said Grigson.

“I’m going to create the best competition, Chuck is going to create the best competition. We have some young guys coming up in the ranks that we feel have promise, but some aren’t even battle-tested. Some of them haven’t even been in our scheme at their previous stop. We feel that they have some of the traits to eventually be that guy, but between free agency and the draft we are going to be looking really hard. Like last year, picking at number-24, we feel like there is going to be a really good player there. Like last year, we want that blue-player at 24. We don’t want to settle for a need-guy or something like that, and Jim Irsay fully supports that. He has unbelievable patience with this process, and he knows we can’t get everything in one year, even though I’d like to try.”

The Colts will have around $45-million in cap space to use in the following season to perhaps replace Freeney or to improve the squad with , which Grigson admitted it is nice to have some “shopping money”, though the Colts don’t want to just go out throwing money left and right. That’s why Grigson feels like that number-24 spot in the NFL Draft can be so useful.

“Hopefully with all of the juniors that have come out, it will push somebody down to our spot that we really feel is a good fit,” said Grigson.

“I honestly can stand here and tell you that there is a position that is a perceived need, that it is a blue-player that can be a Pro Bowl guy. We have to have those windows of discussion when we pick, because we are trying to be great, and you only get that by getting great players.”