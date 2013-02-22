YOUR PHOTOS | Aftermath of Thursday’s freezing rain

Posted 9:12 AM, February 22, 2013, by , Updated at 09:40AM, February 22, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
ice 1

Side street in Greenwood, IN

ice 9

Ice covers tree branches
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Joanna Brown

ice 7

56th and Raceway Road in Brownsburg, IN
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Reynaldo Riojas

ice 2

Southport Road and S.R. 135
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Gene

ice 3.jpg

Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Angie Jackley

ice 4

Bubba the dog on icy ground in Decatur Township
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Jake

ice 5

Greenwood
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Sydney Barton

ice 8

Sur la Table DC in Brownsburg
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member Nicole Brann

ice 10

Grant County
Photo Courtesy: Fox59 Street Team Member

comments

  • kskeet

    Aftermath? Do we have downed power lines, downed trees, massive pile up on the freeway, empty store shelves. C'mon, aftermath? Really? It's a little sleet and ice!

  • Jennette

    The only aftermath I have heard of are the many slide offs and several accidents. I think the pictures of icy conditions are pretty but they don't describe an aftermath.

Comments are closed.

