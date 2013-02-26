Henryville to mark anniversary of deadly tornado

It has been nearly a year since a deadly tornado nearly wiped Henryville off the map. Now, the town is making plans to mark the anniversary.

An EF-4 tornado struck Clark County on March 2, 2012. Thirteen people were killed in Southern Indiana as the tornado ripped a path of destruction more than 50 miles long.

The rebuilding in Henryville is far from over but residents will pause on Saturday to take part in a parade. The parade will be followed by a flag raising and service inside the high school gym.

The day wraps up with a community spaghetti supper.

