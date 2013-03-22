Indy Snow Force prepares for heavy snowfall forecasted for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS– The Department of Public Works (DPW) is preparing for heavy snowfall forecasted for Sunday and Monday.

Ninety drivers with the Indy Snow Force will report to work beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday in preparation of the snowfall. Snow accumulation is predicted to range anywhere from three to seven inches.

DPW officials said the Indy Snow Force will continue to monitor the forecast and adjust to the conditions in order to ensure roads are safe for motorists.

The snow is expected to move into the metro area after 8 a.m. Sunday.

