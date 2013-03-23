The creations of fashion designers from across the state are on display this week as models hit the runway for Midwest Fashion Week showcases. As the professionals strut their stuff, the next generation of Indiana fashion designers could very well be the students in class this weekend at Herron School of Art and Design.
IUPUI Saturday School curriculum now features fasion design classes
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Trump supporters make fashion statement on GRAMMYs red carpet
-
‘First Lady’ of golf architecture & Indy native Alice Dye dies at age 91
-
Stock market outlook in 2019
-
Gucci pulls sweater from stores after complaints about blackface
-
New Whiteland officials concerned about US 31 proposal
-
-
Student, Native American in video both say they sought to calm tension
-
New year, new look? Stretch your dollar with these simple tips
-
Hoosiers encouraged to look into schooling options
-
PHOTOS | Take a look at the 2019 Indianapolis Home Show
-
Valentine’s Day Fashion
-
-
Taking a wintry turn: Snow to follow coldest air in a month
-
More than 80 tickets issued in just 2 days as police monitor drivers speeding in school zones
-
Lawrence Township school opens food pantry to help feed hungry students