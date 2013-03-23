IUPUI Saturday School curriculum now features fasion design classes

The creations of fashion designers from across the state are on display this week as models hit the runway for Midwest Fashion Week showcases. As the professionals strut their stuff, the next generation of Indiana fashion designers could very well be the students in class this weekend at Herron School of Art and Design.

