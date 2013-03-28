Johnson Co. pushing law to reinforce position against possible gun law changes

Johnson County is joining a growing number of communities across the country where local ordinances are being adopted in reaction to possible changes in federal gun laws.

“Somewhere we have to put the brakes on,” said Ron West, a Johnson County Commissioner.

West said all three commissioners are on board with a proposed ordinance that he claims makes their stance know,: they will protect the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Fox59 asked if the proposed ordinance is a symbolic move. West said no.

He also claimed accusations that the commissioners are over stepping their authority are not true. Plus, he said an overwhelming amount of people have reached out to him voicing their support for the ordinance.

Franklin County passed a similar ordinance in late January called the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

In part, it reads that it is the area sheriff’s duty to, “take all measures as may be necessary to prevent the enforcement” of any federal laws that they believe would violate a person’s right to keep and bear arms.

The language was pulled from the Tenth Amendment Center website which offers a ‘how-to’ on state and county-level responses to what may or may not happen in Washington, D.C.

“We would anticipate our law enforcement people not to enforce any federal law that would be in violation of the Second Amendment of the Constitution,” said West.

The ordinance passed on first reading, but a wording change was made so the ordinance required another first reading Thursday. The word “should” was replaced with “anticipate.” The sentence referenced local law enforcement upholding the state and U.S. Constitution.

A second and final vote on the ordinance is expected in two weeks.

The Johnson County Sheriff was unavailable for comment as he is out of town. A representative with the sheriff’s department said he intends to meet with commissioners when he returns.