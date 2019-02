WASHINGTON (CNN) – A letter addressed to the White House preliminarily tested positive for the deadly poison ricin, the FBI said Wednesday.

That letter arrived at an off-site mail screening facility and was quarantined by the Secret Service, the FBI said.

Earlier Wednesday, the Secret Service said a letter addressed to President Barack Obama was intercepted Tuesday at the White House’s off-site mail facility.

