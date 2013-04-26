Colts add to offensive line with selection of Hugh Thornton

INDIANAPOLIS – With an entire day to wait before making another selection, Ryan Grigson played a waiting game with a player he was hoping might fall to the final picks of the third round.

That’s the only shot the Colts would have to pick in the second day of the NFL Draft since their second round selection was apart of the trade package that brought cornerback Vontae Davis to Indianapolis in August of 2012.

So for a three hours on Friday, Grigson watched hoping the player on his mind would be there once the 86th overall pick hit the countdown clock.

“A little bit, I’m not going to lie. You get a little antsy,” said Grigson when he was asked if sitting around all day made him impatient. “But when a player like this is sitting there, it makes it all worth it when you’re finally on the clock and you can actually turn the card in.

“Like I said, we’ve been talking about him for a real long time and it’s just nice to know that he’s wearing a horseshoe.”

The “him” that Grigson is referring to is Illinois offensive guard Hugh Thornton who was indeed still on the board as the Colts took him with their third round pick just before 10 P.M. on Friday night. Thornton was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s coaches along with an honorable mention from the media following the conclusion of the Illini’s season in 2012.

“I’m just overjoyed that I got this opportunity and I’m looking forward to get in there for OTAs and rookie minicamp, busting my tail and competing,” said Thornton on a conference call with Indianapolis media on Friday night-and the Colts are just as excited.

What stands out for the team is the ability for Thornton to play a number of positions on the line. In 42 career games at Illinois he started 35 at both guard and tackle trading positions in his final two years as the Illini made a head coaching change. Under Ron Zook in 2010 and 2011 Thornton started a combined 18 games at weak side guard but moved to left tackle for ten starts when Tim Beckman took the reigns of the program in 2012.

That kind of versatility is critical to the Colts who saw the necessity to have versatile lineman in a year filled with injuries on the line in 2012-including the need to start three different players at center during the course of the run to the playoffs.

“I thought he was the most dominant guard of the Senior Bowl. Really is a great fit as a guard, but started at four different positions except center for Illinois,” said Grigson. “He really represents all the traits that you could want at the offensive guard spot: size, power, aggression, production and constant finish.

“The way he plays excites you and it’s kind of, as an offensive lineman, he can set the tone for how the game is meant to be played.”

Pagano like Thornton’s ability to create competition on the offensive line where a number of jobs figure to be on the line once training camp opens. Thornton will have the advantage of working work Joe Gilbert, the Colts offensive line coach who held the same position at Illinois during part of his time in Champaign.

“So we’ve got an established relationship between player and coach which is huge right now. The trust is already there,” said Pagano of Thornton. “He’s going to move people. He’s going to change the line of scrimmage for us. He’s going to be able to help us run the football.”

Though Thornton does admit the chance to pass block at the moment is most appealing.

“What an opportunity. He’s a smart quarterback,” said Thornton of Andrew Luck. “It’ll be the first time that I kind of blocked for more of a pocket quarterback. Being at Illinois and playing in the spread, the quarterback is always moving around. It will be nice playing for somebody who is a little more equipped to throw the ball.”