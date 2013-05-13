Former auditor accused of using county money for trip to Key West, child’s tuition

Posted 9:44 PM, May 13, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A former county auditor is being charged herself, accused of charging thousands of dollars in personal expenses onto a county-issued credit card.

According to our partners at the Bloomington Herald Times, Amy Gerstman faces seven felony charges, six counts of theft and one count of official misconduct.

An investigation found gasman charged at least $11,000 in personal expenses onto the card.  Among the charges was a $532 trip to Key West, $384 for hotel accommodations and $1,8000 for her child’s tuition.

A warrant has been issued for Gerstman’s arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.