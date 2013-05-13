Former auditor accused of using county money for trip to Key West, child’s tuition

A former county auditor is being charged herself, accused of charging thousands of dollars in personal expenses onto a county-issued credit card.

According to our partners at the Bloomington Herald Times, Amy Gerstman faces seven felony charges, six counts of theft and one count of official misconduct.

An investigation found gasman charged at least $11,000 in personal expenses onto the card. Among the charges was a $532 trip to Key West, $384 for hotel accommodations and $1,8000 for her child’s tuition.

A warrant has been issued for Gerstman’s arrest.