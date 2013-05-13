Answers elusive after quadruple slaying in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE – Friends and family could learn more Tuesday about the investigation into the deaths of four people in Bartholomew County.

Katherine Burton, Tommy Smith, Shawn Burton and Aaron Cross were all found shot to death inside a home in Waynesville Saturday night.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody, but they have several leads in the case.

A nearby neighbor claimed the shootings could be drug related, but investigators have not confirmed that.

Family and friends were searching for answers as they showed up at the home in Waynesville Monday to pay their respects.

Cindy Rickman, sister of victim Tommy Smith, hopes someone will come forward with a lead in the case.

“Somebody knows. Somebody out there knows who did this and we’re hoping they step forward or anonymously call or something with a tip because the police can only do so much,” she said.

Family members of the victims tell Fox 59 that investigators may be looking for more than one suspect, but police have not confirmed that.

Also on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office may release the 911 call made from the home Saturday night.