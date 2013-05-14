Police investigate two people shot north of State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police investigate an apparent shooting north of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Crittenden Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

They arrived to find two people shot; one in the 4200 block of Crittenden, and a second near the State Fairgrounds Gate 10.

Police report one person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in serious condition.

A second person was shot in the thigh and is reported to be in good condition.

A female also told police she was stabbed during a disturbance that lead up to the shooting. The severity of her wounds are not known.

Anyone with information on this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).  Callers can also text “INDYCS” plus tip information to 274627(CRIMES)

