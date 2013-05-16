Deadly tornadoes highlight importance of disaster preparedness

Severe weather season is here, and Wednesday’s deadly tornadoes in Texas show just how quickly killer storms can strike. It’s why storm preparedness experts recommend your family make a disaster plan before it’s too late.

While some of the advice may sound obvious, experts said it’s important to plan ahead.

“If you’re in your home, the best thing to do is go to the lowest level obviously, try to find a basement or a cellar,” said Jason Games, a consultant for Lighthouse Readiness Group. “If you don’t have that, it’s best to find an interior room that’s away from any windows.”

But what if you’re in your car? Experts recommend you buckle up, and quickly drive to a sturdy shelter if possible. If you’re outside at an event, follow directions and evacuate when ordered.

“Follow the warnings,” said Games. “Stay calm and obey whatever they announce.”

It’s a scenario that’s always on the minds of officials at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, especially after the tornado that touched down just a few miles from the track on race day in 2004.

“We just try and monitor (the weather) as best we can, and communicate to our fans as best we can what we think is coming, so they can make an informed decision when it comes time,” said IMS spokesman Doug Boles.

On race day, IMS officials employ a weather expert from the National Weather Service who monitors the weather from the race command center.

“It’s Indiana and this is spring, so even a day that starts sunny can quickly turn,” said Boles.

It’s also why officials in Carmel are making sure their storm siren system is up to date, upgrading a tornado siren along 146th Street that had to be replaced.

“Particularly in light of the tragedy in Texas, I think weather sirens are very important,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “People sometimes don’t have radio or TV on.”

“To know that (the sirens) are close and being watched helps give you that peace of mind, that you’ve got an extra layer of security there,” said parent Leah Payne, whose children go to school near the new tornado siren.

“It’s very important to be able to hear a weather siren, especially this time of year in the Midwest,” said Brainard. “They’re mechanical pieces of equipment, and they last a long time, but it is important to test them to make sure the electric flow and all the various components are in working order.”

Brainard said the new siren was paid for by the Clay Township Trustees.