Photos show damage after tornado rips through Oklahoma

A tornado struck just south of Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon, ripping apart homes and other buildings in populated areas.
A rare tornado emergency has been issued for Oklahoma City. Damage reports are just now beginning to come in.
The funnel cloud was estimated to be between one and two miles wide, causing widespread damage.
At least 75 children were in a classroom at Plaza Towers Elementary in Moore, Okla., when the tornado blew through, making a direct hit. Rescuers are beginning to free them from the wreckage.
It’s not clear how many have been killed or injured.