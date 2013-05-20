Photos show damage after tornado rips through Oklahoma

A tornado struck just south of Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon, ripping apart homes and other buildings in populated areas.

A rare tornado emergency has been issued for Oklahoma City. Damage reports are just now beginning to come in.

The funnel cloud was estimated to be between one and two miles wide, causing widespread damage.

At least 75 children were in a classroom at Plaza Towers Elementary in Moore, Okla., when the tornado blew through, making a direct hit. Rescuers are beginning to free them from the wreckage.

It’s not clear how many have been killed or injured.

These men are looking for a lost little boy named Tommy https://t.co/D737Z7bIvY — David Massey (@GeminiTiger86) May 20, 2013

Another (Oklahoma) visible satellite image. Boom – http://t.co/mfE97yOuTe — Stormchasernick (@stormchasernick) May 20, 2013

A friend posted this tornado picture from Milam Tool Co at 13800 S Macarthur Boulevard in Oklahoma City pic.twitter.com/j9KLB7PaX2 — Andrew Ba Tran (@abtran) May 20, 2013

NEW PHOTO: Fire burning in Moore, Oklahoma following massive #tornado pic.twitter.com/eOhjliTnFu — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 20, 2013

Worst tornado damage I have seen since Joplin. Picture of what's left of a daycare in Moore, Oklahoma. Brings tears. pic.twitter.com/TJNbXNiece — Matt Coker (@StormCoker) May 20, 2013