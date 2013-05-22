Pacers and Heat are changed teams a year later

MIAMI – Early in the season, it was put into the Pacers mind that they belonged in a place like they were on Wednesday morning.

Inside an empty American Airlines Arena, Frank Vogel put his team through their final shootaround before the start of the Eastern Conference Finals later that night. The coach preached since the beginning of the season that the Pacers deserved to be at the moment – playing the defending champion Miami Heat for a shot at the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years.

“He’s been preaching that all year long,” said guard George Hill of Vogel’s message of the team’s talent. “He always said we’re one of the top teams in the East no matter if we have injuries or not.”

Indeed the Pacers have played well enough to earn a chance to try to prove they are the conference’s best when they face defending the NBA champion Heat in the East Finals Wednesday night at 8:30 P.M. Of course this is the same team that kept Indiana from making this step a season earlier.

Last season the Pacers met the Heat a round earlier in a physical series that galvanized Miami for a championship run while giving Indiana a taste of what may be to come. With a passionate brand of basketball the Pacers grabbed a 2-1 series lead and led by nine in Game Four at the half before the Heat stormed past them the next two-and-a-half games to win the series in six.

While the remnants of that series may still linger in the minds of players, both teams say what happened last May, for the most part, stays in 2012.

“Both teams our different, so you can throw out last year,” said Head head coach Erik Spoelstra. “Both teams have improved, this is the way it should be. These are the best two teams in the East. It will be a very competitive”

“We’ve already said it, if we were the same team that we were last year, that won’t be good enough-but I don’t think we are.”

Vogel concurred, pointing to the Heat’s ability to get contributions from other places which makes them more dangerous than they were in 2012.

“Their bench is much better, I think, much improved. They way the “Birdman” (forward Chris Andersen) comes in and anchors the paint and Ray Allen and Norris Cole is a different player than last year,” said Vogel of the Heat. “I just think championship experience just strengthens you the following year. You go through a playoff run as a defending champ you have that championship experience to draw on from the previous season.

“I think it strengthens your team.”