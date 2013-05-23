The EcoCAR 2 program challenges students to re-engineer cars to improve gas mileage. Purdue’s Haley Moore and the Department of Energy’s Ed Owens discuss the competition. Read more at the Green Garage Blog.
Competition challenges students to improve gas mileage
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
