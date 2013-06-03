Improvements underway on south side for Streetscape Project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A makeover on the city’s south side is underway.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and the Gateway Community Alliance are revitalizing the area of Madison Avenue and East Street corridor to aid in economic development.

The Streetscape Project–when completed–will include an archway over the streets along with new landscaping, decorative ironwork and art panels, pointing out key destinations along the south side gateway project.

Work in the area is expected to be wrapped up by early August.