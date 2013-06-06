RECIPES: Tropical Chicken Salad with Orange Vinaigrette

Tropical Chicken Salad with Orange Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS:
2 Tbsp unsweetened orange juice
1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
2 tsp olive oil
¼ tsp table salt
¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper
4 cups fresh mixed baby greens
5 oz cooked skinless, boneless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
¾ cup fresh pineapple chunks
¾ cup fresh mango chunks
¾ cup seedless cucumber chunks
¼ cup fresh mint leaves, cut into thin strips
¼ cup thinly sliced uncooked red onion
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a large bowl, stir together orange juice, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper until blended. Add salad greens, chicken, pineapple, mango, cucumber, mint and onion; toss to mix and coat. Serve immediately. Yields about 3 cups per serving.