RECIPES: Tropical Chicken Salad with Orange Vinaigrette

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Tropical Chicken Salad with Orange Vinaigrette INGREDIENTS: 2 Tbsp unsweetened orange juice 1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar 2 tsp olive oil ¼ tsp table salt ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper 4 cups fresh mixed baby greens 5 oz cooked skinless, boneless chicken breasts, thinly sliced ¾ cup fresh pineapple chunks ¾ cup fresh mango chunks ¾ cup seedless cucumber chunks ¼ cup fresh mint leaves, cut into thin strips ¼ cup thinly sliced uncooked red onion INSTRUCTIONS: In a large bowl, stir together orange juice, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper until blended. Add salad greens, chicken, pineapple, mango, cucumber, mint and onion; toss to mix and coat. Serve immediately. Yields about 3 cups per serving. Filed in: News, Recipes Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

Google

Pinterest

