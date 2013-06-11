Sherman goes to Noblesville’s Spencer Farm to pick strawberries and learn about the different varieties of the summertime favorite.
Pick fresh strawberries at Spencer Farm (Part 1)
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Sherman goes last minute jewelry shopping
-
Here’s where to cut your own Christmas tree around central Indiana!
-
Evans’ field goal sends Purdue past No. 19 Iowa 38-36
-
Fair Oaks Farm Fun
-
Indianapolis woman likely shot during celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
-
-
Indiana midterm election turnout hit 51 percent
-
Synthetic drug bust results in several arrests
-
New cupcake shop offers unique flavors
-
Carmel gym takes new approach to fitness
-
Valentine’s Day brunch on the Nickel Plate Express
-
-
Family-friendly brewhouse in Westfield
-
Bakery brings a taste of Paris to Plainfield
-
Valentine’s Day cooking classes for kids