Yes please, I’d like more sun…

What a difference a day can make. Today we will have all of the sun and pleasant weather of yesterday afternoon with none of the storms of yesterday morning. A ridge of high pressure will drop in from the north and will keep temperatures both today and tomorrow slightly below the average high for this time of the year. Overall, the pattern over the next seven days will be relatively calm with a mostly dry pattern.

Highs for Friday will hit the upper 70s with clear skies and light winds coming in from the north at five to ten miles per hour. The weather will be relatively pleasant with low humidity

levels. This weather won’t stick around for long.

Saturday’s high temperature will be slightly warmer than today’s expected high. Clouds will return during the afternoon and winds will pick up coming in out of the south southwest. Humidity levels will creep up and rain chances will return after 4p. Most of the rain is expected to arrive overnight and Sunday morning. Scattered and light rain should continue through Sunday.

Next week is looking really nice. The last of the weekend rain will wrap up early on Monday morning. A trough settles in and should, for most of the week, keep rain away. This pattern will likely mean temperatures will be near 80 for most of the week next week.