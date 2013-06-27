The Indiana Disc Dog Classic (pt. 1)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Throwing a frisbee or disc with the dog turns into a battle of skills this weekend in Fishers. The throw down happens at the Indiana Disc Dog Classic. Fox59’s Sherman Burdette got to visit with some of the stars. Filed in: News, Sherman Live Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email

Google

Pinterest

