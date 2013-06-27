The Indiana Disc Dog Classic (pt. 1)

Throwing a frisbee or disc with the dog turns into a battle of skills this weekend in Fishers. The throw down happens at the Indiana Disc Dog Classic. Fox59’s Sherman Burdette got to visit with some of the stars.

