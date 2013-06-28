Ladies, how about a friendly game of flag football? It’s for a good cause and they need cheerleaders and fans! Denise Fosnaugh with the Alzheimer’s Association and co-captian of the blonde team Shannon Kerns join Fox59 to talk about the event, which is Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at the Midwest Sports Complex.
Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game benefits a good cause
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
