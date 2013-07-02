Jamie Kopf from Consumer Reports discusses the importance of protecting yourself from sunburn and offers tips to help find relief in case you do get burned.
Guarding against sunburn and finding relief
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
FDA warns against teething necklaces, bracelets over choking, strangulation concerns
-
FDA issues warning about teething necklaces, bracelets after 18-month-old dies
-
Consumer Reports Christmas gift ideas
-
Tampons recalled over ‘quality-related defect’
-
44,000 children’s Barbie vehicles recalled over injury hazard
-
-
Retailers cash in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending
-
Mother files wrongful death lawsuit after 13-year-old son killed in Marshall County school bus crash
-
Watch out for charity scams when giving end-of-year donations
-
Local bookstore offers something different with aim of giving back
-
US coalition targets Islamic State figure involved in killing of Indiana native
-
-
Popular chicken nuggets sold in Indiana recalled after people found wood in them
-
North Carolina man’s runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
-
Special new beer hits Indy-area breweries to bring relief to California fire victims