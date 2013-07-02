More than 5K without power after storm pummels Indy

Update: Duke Energy reports that by 3 a.m. nearly everyone who was effected by the power outage has been restored.

Hamilton County still has nearly 275 customers without power, but power is expected to be restored soon.

Original: More than 5,000 Hoosiers are without power after a storm swept across portions of Central Indiana Tuesday night.

Duke Energy is reporting that nearly 6,000 are without power in Hamilton County.

Indianapolis Power and Light says a little more than 200 are without power. Customers near Spring Mill Road and into Castleton appear to be the most affected.

You can keep up to date on the latest outages by visiting IPL’s outage map or Duke Energy’s outage map.