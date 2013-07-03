Police to ticket motorists pulling over to watch fireworks

Police officers will be ticketing Hoosiers who decide to pull over to watch the fireworks on Thursday.

Each year, people pull over to watch the Indy fireworks at the Interstate 65 split downtown.

Not only is it illegal to park in the emergency lane if you don’t have an emergency, it’s also dangerous. Extra troopers will also be out there ticketing violators.

“It’s not really worth it to pay $150 to watch the fireworks where you can get off the interstate, find a parking lot, find some place safe where you’re not endangering yourself or your family,” said Rich Meyers with Indiana State Police.

Police say it’s already dangerous enough when someone is on the shoulder with a real emergency. If you have multiple people pulled over, it increases the chances of a crash.