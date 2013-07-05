Ronald Nored praises Stevens while looking ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – He was there for the highest of highs of the Brad Stevens era and was a major contributor on and off the court for two Butler Final Four runs.

So for former Butler guard Ronald Nored, seeing the Bulldogs coach leave for a job with the Boston Celtics was both a time of celebration and sadness. But at the same time, the current assistant coach of South Alabama is looking forward to what the school will do to replace the coach who won 191 total games in six seasons.

Nored spoke to Fox 59 by phone on Thursday and talked about the legacy of Stevens at Butler plus what might be key characteristics of the man who takes his place.

