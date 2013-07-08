10 killed in Alaska air taxi fire

All 10 people aboard an air taxi were killed Sunday when it burst into flames at an Alaska airport, authorities said.

Officials do not know what caused the de Havilland DHC-3 Otter to catch fire at the Soldotna Airport on Sunday morning. But by the time fire fighters and medics arrived, the aircraft was fully engulfed, said Soldotna police.

“There were 10 souls on the aircraft and all perished,” said Capt. Lesley Quelland with the Central Emergency Services.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate. It was not immediately known if the plane was taking off or landing when it caught fire.