Partnership with DPW designed to help police keep Fishers safe

FISHERS – A new program in Fishers aims to give police a helping hand from city employees.

The program is called Fleet Watch, a partnership between the Department of Public Works and the Fishers Police Department that started about a month ago.

“We want people to understand that we need their eyes and ears to help us keep this community safe,” said Officer Tom Weger, the public information officer for the police department.

He said people should begin to notice a new yellow sticker on trucks from the Department of Public Works. The stickers say “FLEET WATCH – This driver communicates with law enforcement.”

If someone sees a suspicious person, a suspicious car, a car crash or needs assistance and there isn’t an officer nearby, they can report it to the driver of a DPW truck.

“They can approach the driver (and) report whatever the problem is and then that driver can quickly pick up the radio and have direct communication with the police department,” Weger said.

The program is also designed to allow DPW employees to report activity to the police department. After the call is made, the police department will take over.

“The participation (of the city employee is) limited to picking up the radio and notifying police,” Weger said.

The program started in Fishers because a police officer got the idea from a town in Wisconsin that used the program.

“We feel that this will help us make this community an even safer place to live,” Weger said.

Fishers Town Manager Scott Fadness said on any given day there are 13 police officers patrolling and at least 70 DPW trucks working on various projects.

“It’s about awareness and presence and reinforcing the fact that there’s a whole army of people every day making sure the community works,” Fadness said.

Fadness said the partnership will make sure there are plenty of eyes and ears trained on Fishers.

“Well, we all have limited budgets and we have limited capacities and the more we work together, the more efficient and effective we become, and I think this is a great example of teamwork,” Fadness said.