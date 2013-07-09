Trial dates set for couple accused in girl’s torture death

Posted 9:51 PM, July 9, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Trial dates have been set for the Muncie couple charged in the brutal death of a 5-year-old girl.

Marcus Tabb’s trial is scheduled for November. His wife, Charlene Tabb, faces trial in December. Both are charged with neglect of a dependent.

Charlene Tabb’s young cousin, Marie Pierre, was found dead last month.

Police said Pierre had been beaten repeatedly with hammers, pliers and other objects. Pierre had been living with the family.

Charlene Tabb’s 14-year-old brother and 11-year-old sister are charged with battery in connection with Pierre’s death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.