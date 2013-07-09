Trial dates set for couple accused in girl’s torture death

Trial dates have been set for the Muncie couple charged in the brutal death of a 5-year-old girl.

Marcus Tabb’s trial is scheduled for November. His wife, Charlene Tabb, faces trial in December. Both are charged with neglect of a dependent.

Charlene Tabb’s young cousin, Marie Pierre, was found dead last month.

Police said Pierre had been beaten repeatedly with hammers, pliers and other objects. Pierre had been living with the family.

Charlene Tabb’s 14-year-old brother and 11-year-old sister are charged with battery in connection with Pierre’s death.