Police make arrest in deadly Fourth of July shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Monquize Edwards.

Eron Bonner, 18, was charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal gang enhancement. Bonner was arrested by detectives without incident and is currently being processed at the APC.

Edwards was shot on the Fourth of July after the fireworks downtown.

Detectives would still like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed something during this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact IMPD Aggravated Assault Detectives at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477). Callers may also text “INDYCS” plus tip information to 274627 (CRIMES).

Previously, investigators had released a series of surveillance photographs of “persons of interest” they wanted to question in connection with the shooting. Sources tell Fox59 News that the release of those surveillance photos encouraged parents of witnesses to contact police. Investigators discovered Bonner’s name after speaking to those witnesses.

Reportedly Bonner is spotted on the surveillance photos.

A source indicates that Bonner was on probation for a robbery conviction at the time of the killing.