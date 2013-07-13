UPDATE: IMPD looking for missing child

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.: Cortez has been found safe. He was located near West and Washington Streets and has been reunited with his family.

Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing 12-year-old.

Cortez Sanders has been missing since 1 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen at his home in the 3100 block of North Olney Street.

Cortez is autistic, and is not able to communicate verbally. Police describe him as vulnerable.

He is 5’9″, 211 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a brown t-shirt with cream and turquoise designs.

Cortez is known to frequent the downtown and White River area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-6160 or 317-327-3811.