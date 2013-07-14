Sunscreen, water, fan and air conditioning needed for the week ahead

Central Indiana could still see some isolated showers and thunderstorms into the early evening hours but anything that does fire up should stay below severe weather criteria and should also diminish shortly after sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight and this once again holds in the heat and keeps us warmer. Lows should fall into the low 70s for the start of the work week.

The nighttime hours may seem warm and muggy, but wait until you see the forecast for this work week. We will make our way to the 90 degree mark finally here in Indianapolis this summer and our other locations will also join in on the hot weather. Dew points are also expected to increase during the week so this guarantees that it won’t only feel hot, but also humid.

High pressure is off to our east on Monday keeping in a few more clouds and isolated storm chances in the afternoon. But on Tuesday, this same ridge of high pressure slides a little bit more west, anchoring it right over the Hoosier state. This area of sinking area should ensure mostly sunny skies that day and lesser chances for rainfall. But you still can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm because we will reach the convective temperature that day. This is basically the temperature necessary to see pop up showers and thunderstorms which thrive on daytime heating. This patter is persist through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Each day will hold a small chance of showers and thunderstorms from basically 2 PM to 9 PM. Furthermore, feels like temperatures should range from 95 to 100° each afternoon between 3-6 PM.