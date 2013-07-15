Bret Neylon, Macy Huff and John Monaghan discuss the Race to Recovery and its goal of improving the quality of life for those with spinal injuries. The Bret Neylon Paralysis Foundation was created in 2008, two years after Neylon was hurt in a bicycle accident. For more information, visit the Race to Recovery website.
Race to Recovery helps those with spinal injuries
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Doctor explains what’s likely next for Pacers’ Victor Oladipo
-
IndyCar expects to announce new series title sponsor ‘soon’
-
Lawmaker’s bill aims to fund more addiction recovery efforts
-
Quick response teams in Hamilton County aim to combat opioid addiction problems
-
Special ‘Together 4 Vic’ shirts being handed out at Monday’s Pacers game
-
-
Oladipo named NBA All-Star for second straight season
-
Take a look at this: Incredible mountainside chopper rescue
-
Injured Fishers police officer returns home just in time for Christmas
-
Recovery gym in Muncie latest push to fight addiction
-
Icy roads continue to cause problems for drivers
-
-
Man dies after off-road vehicle goes through ice and into Putnam County lake
-
Colts notebook: Doyle out of hospital, Haeg nearing return
-
Bridging the gap: Greenfield recovery center offers new addiction program