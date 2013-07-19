Protecting yourself from heat while keeping energy bills low

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– During hot weather, air conditioners are often working overtime to cool and dehumidify homes.

High temperatures don’t have to mean a high bill though, according to Mike Bass with Energizing Indiana’s Home Energy Assessment Program. Bass and his team evaluate houses across the state to tell homeowners how to be more energy efficient and save money.

When it comes to the air conditioners, Bass said an easy and low-cost step is to check and replace your air filter every 30 to 60 days. Covering windows during the heat of the day can also cut costs.

“The whole idea is to move heat out of the house and keep heat from entering the house so on your windows use insulated drapes or blinds and cover that area especially in the sunny side of the home,” said Bass.

Temperature matters, too. Bass suggests setting your thermostat between 76 and 78 degrees while you’re home and leaving it at 80 degrees if you’ll be gone all day.

“The rule of thumb is if you’re going to be gone several days, if there are no pets in the house, go ahead and shut that air conditioner off. But if it’s a typical eight-hour day, you’re just going to be gone at work, we would just suggest setting that thermostat up several degrees,” Bass said.

The Energizing Indiana team also checks weather stripping around doors and seals around windows and gives homeowners a kit which includes energy efficient light bulbs and water-saving shower heads. To make an appointment for your free evaluation visit the Energizing Indiana website.